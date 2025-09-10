

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian markets finished trading on a positive note, tracking the Wall Street rally on Tuesday. The larger-than-expected decline in consumer prices in China reignited hopes of fresh governmental support. Expectations that the new political establishment in Japan would support a less hawkish monetary policy also boosted sentiment amidst the political uncertainty.



China's Shanghai Composite Index added 0.13 percent to finish trading at 3,812.22. The day's trading ranged between 3,827.00 and 3,794.06. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.38 percent higher at 12,557.68.



The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 rallied 396 points or 0.91 percent to close at 43,855.00. The day's trading range was between 43,482 and 43,855. SoftBank Group Corp topped gains with a surge of 7.3 percent. Furukawa Electric, Fujikura and Kansai Electric Power, all followed with gains of more than 5 percent. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma declined 4.1 percent.



Korean Stock Exchange's Kospi Index added 54 points or 1.7 percent to close trading at 3,314.53. The day's trading range was between 3,272.07 and 3,317.77.



The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange jumped 262 points or 1.01 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 26,200.26. The day's trading range was between a high of 26,296.60 and a low of 26,017.50.



Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,830.40, gaining 27 points or 0.31 percent from the previous close. The day's trading range was between 8,790.40 and 8,837.40. Mercury NZ topped gains with a surge of 6.5 percent. Telix Pharma and Judo Capital Holdings followed with gains of more than 4 percent. Liontown Resources plunged 18.4 percent followed by Pilbara Minerals that declined 17.3 percent.



The NZX 50 of the New Zealand Stock Exchange gained 23 points or 0.17 percent to close trading at 13,276.24, versus the previous close of 13,253.73. The day's trading ranged between 13,215.26 and 13,314.02. Biotechnology company Pacific Edge topped gains with a surge of 12.8 percent amidst a positive news for its testing solution. Mainfreight topped losses with a plunge of 5.9 percent.



Wall Street had closed at record highs on Tuesday as a massive downward revision to the jobs data cemented hopes of a quarter-percentage rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.43 percent to finish trading at 45,711.34. The Nasdaq Composite also rallied 0.37 percent to close trading at 21,879.49.



