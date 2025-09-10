

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House has announced that a number of major organizations have committed to provide resources for imparting AI education to America's youth.



Michael Kratsios, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and Chair of the White House Task Force on AI Education, said leaders in business, non-profits, and education have pledged to provide free AI training and resources to students, teachers, and parents across the country.



Google committed $1 billion to support education and job training programs in the U.S. Google said that they will offer every American high school and their students, teachers and staff access to Gemini for Education for free. This includes Gemini 2.5 Pro, plus tools like Guided Learning and Notebook LM. For college students, Google's AI for Education Accelerator has expanded from one hundred colleges and universities to two hundred. The search engine giant also committed $150 million in grants over the next three years to support AI Education and Digital Wellbeing. This includes $3 million to code.org and $2 million to the Flourish Fund, a centralized website Google created for teachers and parents to provide best AI training in one place.



Code.org promised to 'Engage 25 million learners in an Hour of AI in school year '25/'26'. It will partner with 25 states during the next three years to build and promote AI pathways, AI Standards, and the AI Education Act.



Code.org will develop and scale a new free, open-source high school course - AI Foundations - focused on AI, reaching 400,000 US high school students annually by school year '28/'29. It will also provide free, open-source AI+CS learning for 9M US K-8 students annually by school year '28/'29'.



IBM said it will skill 2 million learners by 2028 through its Skillsbuild program and other courses that prepare the current and future American workforce with necessary AI and related technology skills.



Zoom has committed $5 million over three years in support of K-12 education through a series of multi-year grants. This initiative aims to empower the next generation of learners, educators, and workers by equipping them with critical skills for an AI-driven future.



NVIDIA has announced a commitment valued at $25 million over the next 5 years dedicated to developing K-12 AI skills and training.



Mastercard said that it will enhance and expand the Kids4Tech AI curriculum with new, ready-to-use classroom resources over the next five years.



Microsoft said it will provide to every K12 student in the United States free access for the academic year to its AI CoPilot, which is built on Microsoft technology and OpenAI's most current AI models. 'We'll work with every school both to make this technology available and to support teacher training, including by funding $1.25 million in prizes for the Presidential AI Challenge to recognize top educators in every state'.



Amazon said that by 2028 it will support AI skills training for four million U.S. learners, enable AI curricula for 10,000 U.S. educators, and provide up to $30 million in credits for eligible organizations to use cloud and AI technology to support students and educators in the U.S.



Apple said it will expand its free learning content with new resources to help students, teachers, and developers learn and use generative AI and machine learning. Apple is developing new curriculum and training programs with Common Sense Media to help educators teach responsible AI.



Adobe said that through Adobe Express for Education, its all-in-one creativity app, every K-12 student in the U.S. will be able to create, explore and grow using generative AI tools designed for the classroom.



Meta has committed more than $20 million to provide educators and students with AI resources.



