BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production growth eased in July from a 5-month high in the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Wednesday.
Industrial output expanded 5.0 percent on a yearly basis in July, slower than the 8.5 percent surge in June. Production has been rising since March.
Among sectors, mining and quarrying output logged a renewed contraction of 0.5 percent, and the annual growth in manufacturing output eased to 5.5 percent from 9.6 percent. Meanwhile, utility sector production rebounded sharply by 5.8 percent.
Month-on-month, industrial output shrank 1.8 percent, reversing a 0.8 percent rise in the previous month.
