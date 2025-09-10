Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Invitation: Sobi's NASP and Uncontrolled Gout call and webcast

NASP (previously known as SEL-212) - clinical program overview and uncontrolled gout disease landscape.
STOCKHOLM, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors, analysts, and members of the media are invited to a conference call on Tuesday, 16 September, at 16:30 CEST, 15:30 BST, and 10:30 EDT. The call will present insights from management and Dr. Herbert Baraf on the NASP program, following the US FDA acceptance of the filing submission of NASP for the potential treatment of uncontrolled gout.
The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com before the conference call.
To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:
Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13
United States: +1 631 570 56 13
For other countries, please find the details here.
Sobi®
Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.
Gerard Tobin
Head of Investor Relations
