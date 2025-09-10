

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer prices rose to the highest level in more than a year in August, Statistics Norway reported Wednesday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 3.5 percent in August from 3.3 percent in July. This was the highest since April 2024, when the rate was 3.6 percent.



Meanwhile, core inflation held steady at 3.1 percent in August.



Within overall index, housing and utility costs increased the most in August, up 6.3 percent from the last year. Costs of food and non-alcoholic beverages advanced 5.4 percent, while clothing and footwear costs decreased 2.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.6 percent and core consumer prices slid 0.7 percent in August.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News