

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation softened for the first time in five months in August, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in August, following a 2.3 percent rise in July, which was the highest inflation since August 2023.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages slowed to 5.8 percent from 6.5 percent. Inflation based on housing and utilities eased to 1.3 percent from 2.4 percent. Meanwhile, transportation charges rebounded by 0.6 percent.



Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food, rose to 2.3 percent from 2.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.7 percent in August versus a 1.5 percent rise in July.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News