

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, the European Commission adopted the first Annual Report of the Ukraine Facility, confirming that the Facility is delivering at speed.



In 2024 alone, the Commission mobilized 19.6 billion euros across all three pillars of the Facility: Support to Ukraine through the Ukraine Plan, Ukraine Investment Framework and Union accession assistance and related support measures.



The EU support has, among others, helped Ukraine pay salaries and pensions, sustain schools and hospitals, and preserve macro-financial stability under wartime conditions.



The Annual Report concludes that the support provided through the Ukraine Facility is not only keeping Ukraine's economy running - it is also supporting key reforms that bring the country closer to EU membership, underpinning Europe's commitment to stand with Ukraine for as long as it can.



The Report shows that Ukraine delivered on its ambitious reform agenda under the Ukraine Plan, making the Facility the financial engine behind structural reforms and accelerating Ukraine's path to EU membership. In 2024, around one quarter of the steps completed by Ukraine directly contributed to alignment with EU law in areas such as energy market transparency, industrial pollution control, environmental assessments and regional development.



The Facility is also reshaping Ukraine's economy, the European Commission said. Through the Ukraine Investment Framework, the Facility backed large foreign investments in Ukraine. Small and medium-sized enterprises received targeted support via 290 million euros in EU guarantee agreements and 20 million euros in blended finance.



Local communities are directly benefiting too, according to the report. At least 20 percent of non-repayable support is earmarked for municipalities, strengthening recovery at the grassroots level.



The Facility is also focused on protecting the environment. At least 20 percent of the Facility's investments will help Ukraine reduce its carbon footprint. Ukraine has adopted its first Climate Framework Law, pledging carbon neutrality by 2050, while major upgrades in energy and transport infrastructure are already aligning with the EU Green Deal.



