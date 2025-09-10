

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index expanded at a slower pace in July amid a contraction in the construction sector, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



The production index for industry and construction rose 1.8 percent on a yearly basis, slower than the 2.0 percent increase in June.



Industrial output was 3.1 percent higher, while construction output contracted by 2.7 percent.



Within main industrial groupings, output of consumer non-durables grew sharply by 10.1 percent, and that of capital goods showed an increase of 4.2 percent. On the other hand, energy and consumer durables output fell by 7.6 percent and 7.0 percent, respectively.



Monthly, the production index rose 0.8 percent in July, following a 0.9 percent increase seen in June.



