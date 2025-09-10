ATI Chief Financial Officer Don Newman Announces Retirement

Search for successor underway

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) today announced that Executive Vice President - Finance and Chief Financial Officer Don Newman has informed the Company he will retire March 1, 2026. As the Company conducts a search for his successor, Newman will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer until his retirement date. Following his retirement, he will serve the Company in an advisory capacity for a period of time to allow for a smooth handoff.

"Since joining ATI in 2020, Don has been instrumental in shaping ATI's long-term strategy and strengthening our financial foundation, helping to position the company for continued growth," said Kimberly A. Fields, President and CEO. "Don led the transformation of ATI's balance sheet, including optimizing our capital structure, and returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases. Don was a key partner in shaping ATI's long-term strategic goals, including our transformation to a majority A&D business and driving strong financial performance. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the ATI leadership team, I thank Don for his many contributions and wish him well in retirement. We appreciate his continued partnership through this transition as we execute on our strategy and scale for the next phase of growth."

Newman commented, "It has been an honor to serve as ATI's CFO and to work alongside such a dedicated and talented team. I'm proud of what we've achieved and confident that ATI is well-positioned for continued success. I look forward to supporting a seamless transition and watching ATI thrive in the years ahead."

Rob Foster, ATI Vice President of Financial and Operating Strategies, will lead development of ATI's 2026 financial plan. "Rob most recently served as President of Specialty Alloys & Components and has held leadership roles across every ATI business," said Fields. "His deep cross-business knowledge and proven track record position him well to ensure continuity and momentum."

ATI is engaging a leading executive search firm to assist in the search for its next CFO and will consider both external and internal candidates. The Company is focused on identifying a proven finance leader with deep operational experience and a strong track record of performance in complex industrial or aerospace environments.

ATI today reiterated its guidance for the third quarter and full year 2025.

