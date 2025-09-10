Kingstone Companies, Inc: Kingstone to Present at Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference

KINGSTON, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) ("Kingstone" or the "Company"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that Meryl Golden, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at 10:45 AM ET.

Investors can access the live webcast of the presentation by registering here.

In addition, Ms. Golden and Randy Patten, Chief Financial Officer, will host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, September 17-18, 2025. To register for the presentation or request a one-on-one meeting, please visit www.sidoti.com/events.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO is actively writing personal lines and commercial auto insurance in New York, and in 2024 was the 12th largest writer of homeowners insurance in New York. KICO is also licensed in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Investor Relations Contact:

Karin Daly

Vice President

The Equity Group Inc.

kdaly@theequitygroup.com

SOURCE: Kingstone Companies, Inc.

