Actor-Musician Releases a Modern Piano-Vocal Collection, Featuring Special Guest "Blue Lou" Marini on Saxophone

Known to global audiences as Jerry Delucci from Netflix's Lilyhammer, actor and vocalist Greg Canestrari steps into the spotlight as a solo artist with the release of his new album Sliding Doors a timeless piano-vocal collection produced by Brian Brodeur, recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, and mixed by Grammy-winning engineer, David Amlen.

Available in Stereo and Dolby Atmos formats on October 10th, 2025, Sliding Doors is a nod to the classic songbooks of artists like Van Morrison, Leonard Cohen, and Nat King Cole with a modern twist inspired by artists such as The Weeknd and Rita Ora.

Adding an extra layer of musical sophistication, renowned saxophonist "Blue Lou" Marini lends his distinctive sound to three tracks on the album. Marini, known for his work with James Taylor, Blood Sweat and Tears, the Blues Brothers, and countless jazz and pop recordings, brings his signature style to enhance the album.

Canestrari, an American actor-singer based out of London, is well-known for his musical theatre work including leading roles in Miss Saigon, Cabaret and West Side Story. He gained global attention in 2012 for his lead role in Netflix's very first original series Lilyhammer, starring actor-musician Steven Van Zandt, and the recent Amazon #1 film Angels Fallen: Warriors for Peace

"The success of my piano-vocal performances over the past decade has brought me to the recording studio to mirror those moments," says Canestrari. "This album is the next stop in my creative journey and captures a musical snapshot from behind the keys."

About the Album

Title: Sliding Doors

Artist: Greg Canestrari

Producer: Brian Brodeur

Special Guest: "Blue Lou" Marini (saxophone on three tracks)

Studio: Abbey Road Studios, London

Genre: Piano Vocal Pop Standards Contemporary Jazz

Release Date: October 10, 2025

Label: East Main Media, distributed by MVD

Track highlights include soulful renditions of "Moondance" (Van Morrison), "Hallelujah" (Leonard Cohen), and "Blinding Lights" (The Weeknd), plus Canestrari's stand-out original "Sliding Doors."

Media and Performance Opportunities

Interviews: Greg Canestrari is available for podcast, TV, and radio interviews highlighting his diverse career, including Netflix's Lilyhammer, working with Steven Van Zandt, and the creative process behind Sliding Doors

Live Appearances Listening Events: Promotional performances are being scheduled in New York, Nashville, London and Rome.

Streaming Links EPK Available Upon Request

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250811326609/en/

Contacts:

Anthony Barrett and/or Brian Brodeur East Main Media

info@gregcanestrari.com

www.GregCanestrari.com