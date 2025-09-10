Vimeo, Inc.: Vimeo Enters into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Bending Spoons for $1.38 Billion

Vimeo stockholders to receive $7.85 per share in cash

Bending Spoons reinforces its commitment to innovation in the video platform market

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO), a leading video platform for business, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Bending Spoons, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.38 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Vimeo shareholders will receive $7.85 per share in cash for each share of Vimeo capital stock that they own. The per-share purchase price represents a 91% premium over Vimeo's 60-day volume-weighted average share price as of market close on September 9, 2025.

"After a disciplined review of strategic alternatives, the Board unanimously determined that this all-cash transaction delivers compelling, certain value to Vimeo shareholders and positions the company to accelerate its strategic roadmap as part of Bending Spoons," said Glenn H. Schiffman, Chairman of the Board. "We're confident they are the right long-term partner for our customers, employees, and brand."

"Bending Spoons has tremendous respect for the Vimeo team, our customers and the creator community we serve," said Philip Moyer, Vimeo CEO. "Luca and his team are committed to expanding our product across all segments: Self-Serve, OTT/Vimeo Streaming, and Vimeo Enterprise. We are excited about this partnership, which we believe will unlock even greater focus for our team and customers as we continue to strive towards our global mission to be the most innovative and trusted video platform in the world for businesses."

"We're looking forward to welcoming Vimeo into the Bending Spoons portfolio," said Luca Ferrari, Bending Spoons CEO and co-founder. "Vimeo is a pioneering brand in the video space, serving a passionate, global community of creators and businesses. At Bending Spoons, we acquire companies with the expectation of owning and operating them indefinitely, and we look forward to realizing Vimeo's full potential as we reach new heights together. In particular, after closing, we're determined to make ambitious investments in the US and other priority markets, and all key areas of the business, spanning both the creator and enterprise offerings. We'll focus on achieving even more stellar levels of performance and reliability, bringing advanced features to more customers, and continuing to release powerful and responsible AI-enabled features.""

Details of the Transaction

The transaction, which was unanimously approved by Vimeo's Board of Directors, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and approvals, including approval by Vimeo's stockholders, and the receipt of required regulatory approvals.

Upon the completion of the transaction, Vimeo will become a privately held company and its capital stock will no longer be listed on any public stock exchange.

Financial Reporting Update

Vimeo does not currently expect to hold an earnings call for the third quarter of 2025. The Company expects to release written third-quarter earnings results for the third quarter of 2025 in accordance with SEC rules, and to continue meeting its applicable reporting obligations during the pre-close period.

Advisors

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP are serving as legal advisors to Vimeo, and Allen & Company LLC as financial advisors.

Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal advisor to Bending Spoons. J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo acted as joint lead financial advisors and BNP acted as financial advisor. EY Advisory SpA and EY SLT provided financial and tax due diligence services.

About Vimeo

Vimeo.

About Bending Spoons

Bending Spoons has served a billion people across the globe through its suite of digital technology businesses, including Brightcove, Evernote, Meetup, komoot, Remini, and WeTransfer. Its products are currently used by more than 300 million people and 10 million paying customers each month.

For more information, visit bendingspoons.com .

Bending Spoons logos and photos: https://we.tl/t-NXGPsC6Gtn .

