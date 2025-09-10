

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.(GEHC), a medical technology company, said on Wednesday that it has inked a deal to acquire Icometrix, a Belgian provider of AI-powered brain imaging analysis for neurological disorders. GE HealthCare intends to fund this acquisition with cash on hand.



Kelly Londy, President & CEO, MR, GE HealthCare, said: 'Our anticipated acquisition of icometrix and its icobrain solutions supports our goal to help clinicians deliver high-quality, timely care to meet this increased demand in MR technology.'



The planned acquisition is expected to strengthen GE HealthCare's clinical decision support applications for timely diagnosis and monitoring throughout the neuro treatment pathways.



