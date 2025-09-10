New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Klarna's value tops $15 billion in IPO + PsiQuantum raises $1 billion in Series E round

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 10th
- Stocks are mixed Wednesday after the major indexes closed at a record. The S&P 500 ended Tuesday above 6,500 while the DOW benefitted from an 8.6% jump by NYSE-listed UnitedHealth Group.
- The Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the U.S. added 911,000 less jobs than originally reported through March. The largest revision since records began in 2002.
- Klarna, the Swedish Fintech company popular for its buy now, pay later model will ring the Opening Bell and begin trading on the NYSE later today. Klarna priced its IPO at $40 per share, above the expected range.
- Tech startup PsiQuantum announced that it raised $1 billion in a series E round of funding. It's looking to build the world's first commercially useful quantum computers designed to solve humanity's greatest challenges.
Opening Bell
Klarna (NYSE: KLAR) celebrates its initial public offering
Closing Bell
Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) celebrates its 25th anniversary of founding
