Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Klarna's value tops $15 billion in IPO + PsiQuantum raises $1 billion in Series E round

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 10th

  • Stocks are mixed Wednesday after the major indexes closed at a record. The S&P 500 ended Tuesday above 6,500 while the DOW benefitted from an 8.6% jump by NYSE-listed UnitedHealth Group.
  • The Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the U.S. added 911,000 less jobs than originally reported through March. The largest revision since records began in 2002.
  • Klarna, the Swedish Fintech company popular for its buy now, pay later model will ring the Opening Bell and begin trading on the NYSE later today. Klarna priced its IPO at $40 per share, above the expected range.
  • Tech startup PsiQuantum announced that it raised $1 billion in a series E round of funding. It's looking to build the world's first commercially useful quantum computers designed to solve humanity's greatest challenges.

Opening Bell
Klarna (NYSE: KLAR) celebrates its initial public offering

Closing Bell
Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) celebrates its 25th anniversary of founding

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--klarnas-value-tops-15-billion-in-ipo--psiquantum-raises-1-billion-in-series-e-round-302552544.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
