Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
WKN: A2N4CD | ISIN: AU0000021461 | Ticker-Symbol: 9CH
Tradegate
10.09.25 | 14:51
0,084 Euro
+3,98 % +0,003
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Galan Lithium Limited HMW Project Update

Highlights:

  • Site construction activities in Argentina progress with Pond 4 design complete

  • Authium advances nano-filtration plant construction in workshop in Sydney; general equipment assembly to commence

  • Testwork confirms excellent impurity separation and successful stress testing of filtration elements

PERTH, AU / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of Phase 1 construction at its Hombre Muerto West (HMW) lithium brine project, located in the Catamarca region of Argentina.

Site Critical Path Works Progressing Well

Recent activity at the HMW site has focused on the detailed design of Pond 4, procurement of pond liners, and ongoing electrical system design - all critical path items for the project. Pond 4 has been redesigned to support a 4,000 tpa lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) operation (1), optimising residence time for processed brine and accelerating delivery of final lithium chloride concentrate.

Figure 1. HMW Phase 1 evaporation ponds

Figure 2. Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega providing a toolbox briefing at HMW

Construction of Nano-filtration Plant

Construction of the nano-filtration plant by Authium Limited (Authium), has also progressed significantly. Key milestones include completion of engineering design, placement of major equipment orders, and completion of structural steelwork.

Figure 3. Structural steelwork for nano-filtration skids

Figure 4. Render of nano-filtration plant

Authium has conducted extensive testwork on raw brine samples from HMW under varying temperatures and pressures. The nano-filtration units demonstrated excellent impurity rejection, successfully removing 99% of sulphates from the raw brine. Sulphate rejection is critical to enable brine concentration without significant lithium losses. Stress testing of the filtration elements showed no significant scaling or fouling. In the coming weeks, Authium will commence general assembly of valves, pumps, piping, and fixtures, alongside continued development of the plant's control system.

Construction activities are progressing smoothly and are on track for completion in 2025. The nanofiltration plant is expected to be delivered to HMW in December 2025, with commissioning scheduled for January 2026, ahead of first production of lithium chloride concentrate in H1 of 2026.

(1) Please refer to the announcement dated 3 July 2023 (ASX: Phase 1 of Hombre Muerto West (DFS Delivers Compelling Economic Results for Accelerated Production). The Company confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production target continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Strong Engagement with Government

Galan's Managing Director, Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega, along with members of the Company's Legal, Community, and Government Relations team, recently met with Catamarca Governor Raúl Jalil, Mining Minister Marcelo Murúa and other Government Officials. The progress of the HMW project was discussed as well as the award of the Argentine Government's Régimen de Incentivo para Grandes Inversiones (RIGI), an incentive regime for large-scale investments (please refer https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02970881-6A1274709&v=c2533a54e2514fb77a8f93f84db686e1125273e9).

Figure 5. Meeting between Galan representatives and Catamarca government officials

Galan's alignment with Catamarca and Argentine laws and goals, respect for local values, and responsible operating practices have fostered strong relationships with authorities. This has led to the award of Phase 1 and Phase 2 construction permits for HMW, as well as the RIGI. Galan is grateful for the continued support from both the Catamarca and Federal Governments and remains committed to operating with integrity and in close collaboration with stakeholders.

The Galan Board has authorised this release.

For further information contact:

COMPANY
Juan Pablo ("JP") Vargas de la Vega
Managing Director
jp@galanlithium.com.au
+ 61 8 9214 2150

MEDIA
Matt Worner
Vector Advisors
mworner@vectoradvisors.au
+61 429 522 924

About Galan

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) is an ASX-listed lithium exploration and development business. Galan's flagship assets comprise two world-class lithium brine projects, HMW and Candelas, located on the Hombre Muerto Salar in Argentina, within South America's 'lithium triangle'. Hombre Muerto is proven to host lithium brine deposition of the highest grade and lowest impurity levels within Argentina. It is home to the established El Fenix lithium operation, Sal de Vida (both projects are operated by Rio Tinto) and Sal de Oro (POSCO) lithium projects. Galan also has exploration licences at Greenbushes South in Western Australia, just south of the Tier 1 Greenbushes Lithium Mine.

SOURCE: Galan Lithium Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/galan-lithium-limited-hmw-project-update-1071039

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
