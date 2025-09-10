

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation increased as initially estimated in August to the highest level in eight months, the latest data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 2.8 percent in August from 2.6 percent in July. That was in line with the flash data published earlier.



The annual price growth in unprocessed food products quickened to 7.0 percent from 6.1 percent. Meanwhile, costs for energy products dropped 0.2 percent.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food products, core inflation came in at 2.4 percent in August versus 2.5 percent in July.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent in August after falling 0.4 percent in the previous month, as estimated.



EU-harmonized inflation held steady at 2.5 percent in August, confirming the flash data.



