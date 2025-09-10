Digital delivery helps legal professionals deliver and receive service of process more efficiently, allowing more time for document review and response

Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation (CT), the leading U.S. registered agent services provider, and ABC Legal Services (ABC Legal), the largest provider of service of process (SOP) in the U.S., are collaborating to modernize the process of serving legal documents to individuals and organizations by digitizing their delivery.

The partnership enables CT and ABC Legal, its preferred service of process partner, to provide fully digital SOP delivery-from the order being placed on ABC Legal's online platform to CT, as the registered agent, receiving and delivering the legal documents digitally to the entity being served.

"Together with ABC Legal, we have transformed the service of process delivery from a manual, paper-based model to a digital one," said Shreya Shankar, Vice President, Partnerships, Wolters Kluwer Financial Corporate Compliance. "This partnership brings greater efficiency, reliability and transparency to legal professionals."

Digital delivery of SOP offers users greater efficiency and quality compared to the standard paper-based delivery process. Legal documents no longer need to be printed, delivered in-person by the process server, and scanned upon receipt before reaching the entity being served. Instead, the legal documents are securely delivered electronically to CT, as the registered agent, from ABC Legal and receipt confirmed by a process server in-person. This approach speeds up delivery of documents to the entity served, giving them more time for review, and eliminating the readability issues that come with document scanning.

The SOP industry has historically been fragmented and plagued by inefficiencies because of manual processes. According to both companies, digitizing the service of process delivery model streamlines the process and will help improve the user experience for legal professionals and organizations.

"Law firms, paralegals, and businesses across the country can now rely on a single, trusted solution to serve documents to any CT Service of Process location," said Tim Dinehart, CEO, ABC Legal. "Through this partnership, we're simplifying the process, improving reliability, and giving professionals the assurance that their service of process is handled securely and efficiently-every time."

Financial Corporate Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer and provides a wide range of technology-enabled lending, regulatory and investment compliance solutions, corporate services, and legal entity compliance solutions. These expert solutions help financial services, business owners and corporate professionals maintain ongoing compliance requirements, increase efficiency and produce better business outcomes.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

