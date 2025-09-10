Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894565 | ISIN: GB0000536739 | Ticker-Symbol: 0LC
Tradegate
10.09.25 | 15:08
63,50 Euro
-0,78 % -0,50
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,0063,5015:36
62,5063,5015:30
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 15:18 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashtead Group Plc - Sustainability Report 2025

Ashtead Group Plc - Sustainability Report 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 10

Ashtead Group plc

10 September 2025

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

("Ashtead" or the "Group") Sustainability Report 2025

Ashtead today announces the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report. The sustainability report highlights significant progress made across four priority areas: operations, customers, people and communities, alongside governance. The report can be found on the Group's website at https://www.ashtead-group.com/sustainability/sustainability-report/.

This report covers the period from 1 May 2024 to 30 April 2025, as well as providing some narrative on ongoing activities. Data included represents Ashtead Group plc and its subsidiaries unless stated otherwise. This report should be read in conjunction with the disclosures provided within the Annual Report & Accounts 2025, which includes disclosures in accordance with the standards and recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Disclosures.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 020 7726 9700

H/Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright - 0207 379 5151


© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.