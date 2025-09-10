Ashtead Group Plc - Sustainability Report 2025

September 10

10 September 2025

("Ashtead" or the "Group") Sustainability Report 2025

Ashtead today announces the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report. The sustainability report highlights significant progress made across four priority areas: operations, customers, people and communities, alongside governance. The report can be found on the Group's website at https://www.ashtead-group.com/sustainability/sustainability-report/ .

This report covers the period from 1 May 2024 to 30 April 2025, as well as providing some narrative on ongoing activities. Data included represents Ashtead Group plc and its subsidiaries unless stated otherwise. This report should be read in conjunction with the disclosures provided within the Annual Report & Accounts 2025 , which includes disclosures in accordance with the standards and recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Disclosures.

