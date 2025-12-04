Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Results

December 04

Ashtead Group plc

4 th December 2025

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Announcement of Q2 Results

Ashtead Group plc announces that its second quarter results for the period ended 31 st October 2025 will be announced on 9 th December 2025.

A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 10.30am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700

H/Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright - 0207 379 5151