Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Results

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04
Ashtead Group plc
4 th December 2025
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Announcement of Q2 Results
Ashtead Group plc announces that its second quarter results for the period ended 31 st October 2025 will be announced on 9 th December 2025.
A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 10.30am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.
