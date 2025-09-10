Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XBE8 | ISIN: KYG872641009 | Ticker-Symbol: 7FH
Tradegate
08.09.25 | 15:10
62,48 Euro
+3,82 % +2,30
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
TECNOGLASS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECNOGLASS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,6460,8415:35
59,6060,8815:36
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 15:18 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP: ALEX SPIRO FILES DEFAMATION SUIT AGAINST SHORT SELLER ON BEHALF OF TECNOGLASS

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Spiro announced that yesterday he has filed a federal defamation lawsuit in the Southern District of New York on behalf of Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) and its co-founders and executives, José and Christian Daes. The complaint names short seller Christian Lamarco and his firm Shadyside Partners, LLC (d/b/a Culper Research), alleging they deliberately published false claims linking Tecnoglass and its executives to the Sinaloa cartel.

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

The filing asserts that Culper Research profited from short positions by spreading fabricated allegations sourced from purported "intelligence" documents that the Mexican government has publicly confirmed are inauthentic.

The complaint also notes this is not the first time Lamarco and Culper Research have faced defamation suits of this nature. The report caused immediate damage to Tecnoglass's share price and reputation. The plaintiffs seek damages, attorneys' fees, and an injunction requiring the removal and retraction of the defamatory statements.

The case is Tecnoglass Inc. v Lamarco, 25-cv-7450, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York.

About Quinn Emanuel
Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP is a 1000+ lawyer business litigation firm-the largest in the world devoted solely to business litigation and arbitration with 34 global office locations. Surveys of major companies around the world have named it the "most feared" law firm in the world three times. Firm lawyers have tried over 2,500 cases, winning 86% of them. When representing defendants, Quinn Emanuel's trial experience gets better settlements or defense verdicts. When representing plaintiffs, Quinn Emanuel lawyers have won nearly $80 billion in judgments and settlements. Quinn Emanuel has also obtained seven nine-figure jury verdicts, four 10-figure jury verdicts, 51 nine-figure settlements, and 20 10-figure settlements.

Quinn Emanuel has been named the No. 1 "most feared" law firm by The BTI Consulting Group three times in its annual "Most Feared Law Firms in Litigation" guide, in which in-house counsel named 46 firms they "want to steer clear of" when it comes to litigation. The American Lawyer named Quinn Emanuel the top IP litigation firm in the U.S. and the firm as one of the top six commercial litigation firms in the country. The UK legal periodical, The Lawyer named us "International Firm of the Year." Law360 has most recently selected us as having Banking, Class Action, International Arbitration, and Trials "Practice Groups of the Year." Managing IP twice recognized us as having the "Best ITC Litigation Practice" and honored us with the "Patent Contentious West" award. Legal Business has named us "US Law Firm of the Year" three times, and our German offices have twice been named both "IP Litigation Firm of the Year" and "Patent Litigation Firm of the Year" by JUVE, Germany's most prestigious legal publication. Global Investigations Review, a leading legal periodical covering global white-collar investigations, named us the "Most Impressive Investigations Practice of the Year." Global Arbitration Review named us the 3rd best arbitration practice in the world. Global Competition Review named our antitrust and competition practice among the "25 Global Elite," and has included us in their list of the world's top 10 competition litigation practices.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2742069/Quinn_Emanuel_Urquhart_Sullivan_LLP_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alex-spiro-files-defamation-suit-against-short-seller-on-behalf-of-tecnoglass-302552606.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.