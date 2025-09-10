Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - BeWhere Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF), a leader in low-power 5G IoT asset tracking, today released highlights from its work with Speedy Transport, one of Canada's largest privately held carriers, demonstrating how BeSol+ solar-powered trackers leveraging the BeWhere Web App are redefining real-time trailer fleet management.

For decades, Speedy Transport has been recognized for its commitment to customer service and technology adoption. With over a thousand trailers operating across North America, Speedy needed a cost-effective solution to monitor unpowered assets that traditionally fell outside of telematics programs.

The BeWhere solution provided the answer; rugged, solar-powered trackers with LTE-M connectivity that deliver real-time location, reporting and condition data through the BeWhere Web App for assets dispersed across Canada and the U.S.

"Speedy Transport has successfully applied fleet telematics for many years to continually improve our customer service and asset utilization," said James Temple, Vice President, Human Resources at Speedy Transport. "By adopting BeWhere's next generation of low-power 5G wide-area trackers and platform, we can now cost-effectively connect many more assets, including unpowered trailers, equipment, and inventory."

Results at Scale

Through the deployment of the BeWhere solution, Speedy Transport has realized:

Improved customer service with real-time access to operational data

Reduced trailer loss, a costly issue across the industry

Enhanced load management with temperature and impact monitoring

Faster incident resolution, supported by live trailer visibility

These operational improvements not only streamline Speedy's logistics but also reflect broader industry trends. According to Transforma Insights, North America's Road Fleet Management IoT market is expected to grow from 45.7 million devices in 2023 to 70.9 million by 2033. BeWhere and Speedy Transport exemplify how cost-effective, low-power 5G tracking can scale across large trailer fleets.

Proven Technology

BeSol+ is designed for long-term deployment with solar-rechargeable batteries and IP69K-rated ruggedness to withstand extreme weather and long-haul transport conditions. The BeWhere Web App provides a robust interface for trailer insights and integrates seamlessly into existing telematics supply chain logistics platforms utilizing an API, making advanced trailer tracking accessible and sustainable.

Read the complete case study here: Speedy Transport Case Study

About Speedy Transport

Founded in 1941 as a same-day parcel delivery service, Speedy Transport has grown into one of Canada's largest privately held carriers. The company provides logistics, fleet management, and warehousing solutions across North America, driven by a commitment to innovation, communication, and customer service.

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) specializes in low-power 5G IoT wide-area tracking technology, creating remote monitoring solutions that address cost, power, and environmental challenges. In just 6 years, the company has experienced rapid growth, collaborating with Fortune 500 companies, top resellers and installers to deploy hundreds of thousands of trackers across numerous sectors, including transportation, construction, logistics, utilities, health, and government.

BeWhere's tracking solutions are designed to be both cost-effective and simple to implement, significantly expanding the scope of assets that can be connected. These connected devices generate data that powers intelligent AI management platforms. By increasing the number of connected devices, BeWhere enhances the capabilities and growth potential of AI solutions.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (the "Company") does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The Company's audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, together with its corresponding Management's discussion and analysis can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.bewhere.com.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

SOURCE: BeWhere Holdings Inc.