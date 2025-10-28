Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - BeWhere Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF), a leader in low-power 5G IoT asset tracking, today announced a significant achievement: the successful connection of a BeWhere IoT tracking device in Canada on AST SpaceMobile's (NASDAQ: ASTS) revolutionary direct-to-device satellite network.

The test, conducted in New Brunswick Canada, marks a pivotal moment for global connectivity. A standard, off-the-shelf BeWhere LTE IoT tracking device successfully connected to and transmitted location and sensor data directly through an AST SpaceMobile BlueBird satellite, the largest commercial phase-array ever deployed in low Earth orbit. The signal was then seamlessly routed through Bell's terrestrial network, demonstrating the capability to provide ubiquitous, two-way connectivity for assets anywhere on the planet.

This breakthrough eliminates the need for specialized, expensive satellite terminals, allowing standard, low-power IoT devices to connect directly to a satellite network. This capability is poised to unlock unprecedented value for industries operating in remote environments, including logistics, supply chain, agriculture, and natural resource management.

"This is a game-changer for asset tracking and monitoring," said Owen Moore, CEO of BeWhere Holdings. "For years, a challenge has been the 'connectivity gap'-those vast areas where terrestrial networks don't reach. Our existing and future customers will have true global visibility of their assets without any additional hardware. This successful test with our partners AST SpaceMobile and Bell demonstrates our vision for a seamlessly connected world."

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network designed to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices.

"Connecting a commercial IoT device is yet another step toward realizing our mission - eliminating connectivity gaps across the globe," said Chris Ivory, Chief Commercial Officer of AST SpaceMobile. "This demonstration, in partnership with technology leaders like BeWhere and Bell, proves the versatility and power of our network capabilities - delivering broadband satellite connectivity for critical mobile voice, video and IoT data, enabling seamless, two-way connectivity for people and assets anywhere.

The test validates the technical collaboration between the three companies. Bell, a strategic partner of AST SpaceMobile and BeWhere, is committed to extending its network coverage from coast to coast to coast.

"Delivering the best networks is a strategic priority for Bell," said Costa Pantazopoulos, VP Product, Bell. "This successful IoT connection is a critical step in enabling a new era of industrial innovation. Space-based cellular broadband opens possibilities for businesses operating in the most geographically challenging regions of the country - including remote environmental monitoring, fleet/transportation tracking, and public safety. Doing so with off-the-shelf IoT devices is a truly transformative technology for Canada."

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) specializes in low-power 5G IoT wide-area tracking technology, creating remote monitoring solutions that address cost, power, and environmental challenges. In just 6 years, the company has experienced rapid growth, collaborating with Fortune 500 companies, top resellers and installers to deploy hundreds of thousands of trackers across numerous sectors, including transportation, construction, logistics, utilities, health, and government.

BeWhere's tracking solutions are designed to be both cost-effective and simple to implement, significantly expanding the scope of assets that can be connected. These connected devices generate data that powers intelligent AI management platforms. By increasing the number of connected devices, BeWhere enhances the capabilities and growth potential of AI solutions.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices and designed for both commercial and government applications. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today's five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook . Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

