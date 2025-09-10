Essity / TORK: The Philadelphia Eagles and Tork Team Up for the Fifth Season To "Tackle Hygiene With Every Catch" - Supporting Ronald McDonald House, Philadelphia

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Originally published on Tork Newsroom

Tork, an Essity brand, and the Philadelphia Eagles are partnering to raise awareness, and promote the benefits, of proper hygiene access in the Philadelphia community through the Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch campaign. Now in its fifth year, the campaign has become a powerful tradition, converting the team's success of a total 1,418 receptions since the 2021 season, into $141,800 worth of sustainable hygiene products donated to local Philadelphia charities to-date. This year, for every catch the Eagles make during the season, Tork will donate $100 worth of sustainable hygiene products to Ronald McDonald House Philadelphia.

As part of the donation, Tork will upgrade the Chestnut Street house with its industry-leading hygiene solutions such as:

Certified easy-to-use hand towel, toilet, soap and sanitizer dispensers

Dermatologically tested and allergy-friendly soap and sanitizer refills

Surface cleaning wipers

"The Tackle Hygiene Campaign's generous donation of up to $40,000 in Tork products will support our mission of providing essential services that remove barriers, strengthen families, and promote healing at the Ronald McDonald house on Chestnut Street," said Nick Guerrino, Corporate Partnerships Manager at RMH Philadelphia. "This donation will help us provide a cleaner and safer environment for the children and families we serve."

"We're proud to continue our partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles and Ronald McDonald House Philadelphia as we raise awareness for the importance of removing barriers to hygiene. By upgrading this facility with hygiene solutions that thoughtfully consider the diverse abilities, needs and circumstances of individuals, we're taking meaningful steps toward making hygiene more accessible for all," said Raquel Carbonari, Brand Activation Director, Essity.

"We are proud to promote, educate, and encourage proper hygiene in communities across the Greater Philadelphia region with Tork," said Brian Napoli, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, Philadelphia Eagles. "Our longstanding partnership has enabled us to provide sustainable hygiene products for those in need through the Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch program. We are thrilled that this year's campaign will support the mission of Ronald McDonald House Philadelphia."

To follow the campaign's donation progress, visit Philadelphia Eagles | Tork Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch.

To learn more about Tork and its mission to eliminate barriers to hygiene in public restrooms, visit Tork Inclusive Hygiene Initiative.

About Tork

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissues, soap, napkins and wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity and a committed partner to customers in more than 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit www.torkglobal.com/us/en/.

About Essity

Essity is a global, leading hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, solutions and services are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2024, Essity had net sales of approximately 13.8 billion USD and employed 36,000 people. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at essity.com.

About Ronald McDonald House: Philadelphia

Ronald McDonald House Philadelphia provides temporary lodging, transportation, meals, and vital supportive services to families who travel to Philadelphia for pediatric care. We also provide a summer camp for kids with cancer, a mobile dental health clinic for underserved children, and comfortable lounges at local children's hospitals. Visit www.rmhcphilly.org to learn more.



