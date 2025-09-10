Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 16:06 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Veeva Systems: Gilead Sciences Commits to Veeva Vault CRM

Next generation CRM with deep capabilities and agentic AI

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Gilead Sciences has committed to Veeva Vault CRM.

Veeva Systems

"Gilead is a leader in life changing medicines and has been a pioneer of major scientific advancements in virology, inflammation, and oncology," said Veeva CEO Peter Gassner. "We are honored to be a strategic partner to Gilead and extend that partnership to Vault CRM."

"We are excited to expand our long-standing partnership with Veeva by moving to Vault CRM," said Anna Åsberg, global CIO at Gilead Sciences. "We share a deep commitment to advancing medicine and are excited to explore the potential of Veeva AI to help drive commercial execution to the next level."

Vault CRM is part of the Vault CRM Suite of applications that provides the foundation for commercial execution. Veeva AI for Vault CRM delivers multiple AI agents, including pre-call planning, compliant free text, and voice control, to drive commercial efficiency and effectiveness.

About Veeva Systems
Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, data, and business consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer and inflammation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2025, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Maria Scurry
Veeva Systems
maria.scurry@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo_v2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gilead-sciences-commits-to-veeva-vault-crm-302551885.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
