Teqnion AB: Teqnion acquires Birkett Bogmats Limited

Teqnion AB has signed an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in Birkett Bogmats Limited.

Birkett Bogmats Ltd is a UK-based, family-run business specialising exclusively in the supply of hardwood timber bog mats. From their depot in Stratford-upon-Avon, they support industries including construction, civil engineering, plant hire, and energy with dependable ground protection and temporary access solutions.

With years of experience that stems from 1974 and a strong focus on customer service, Birkett have built a reputation for reliability, straightforward dealings, and consistent product quality. Their hardwood mats are widely used across the UK on infrastructure projects, utilities, and environmentally sensitive sites, ensuring safe and efficient access even in the most challenging ground conditions.

Birkett's work with carefully sourced FSC timber and trusted sawmills to deliver durable mats at competitive prices, backed up by a responsive hire and sales service. Birkett's commitment is to keep projects moving by providing the right mats, on time, wherever they're needed.

Birkett's average revenue for the last 3 years have been around ~£5.3M with robust margins.

"I am proud to see Birkett Bogmats become part of Teqnion, a group that shares our values of quality, service, and long-term thinking. Teqnion has an outstanding track record of supporting and developing entrepreneurial companies, and I am confident that under their ownership Birkett Bogmats will continue to thrive and expand. Their commitment to empowering businesses gives me great reassurance that the company's future growth and success are in very capable hands, and I look forward to the journey ahead for Birkett Bogmats." says Juanita, CEO at Birkett.

"I'm very happy that we found Birkett and the great team working there. Birkett provides a crucial product to its customers, paired with fast and flexible deliveries. The business model is genius in its simplicity and creates value for all parties involved, including the environment. This will be fun!" says Johan Steene, CEO at Teqnion.

The acquisition is effective immediately and is not expected to have any significant effect on Teqnion's 2025 fiscal year financials.

Read more https://www.birkettsbogmats.com/ and at www.teqnion.se.

