Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
WKN: A2QEGR | ISIN: LT0000115768
Frankfurt
10.09.25 | 08:10
20,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2025 15:18 Uhr
10 Leser
Ignitis grupe: Resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders of AB "Ignitis grupe"

The General Meeting of Shareholders of AB "Ignitis grupe" (hereinafter - the Group), legal entity code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisves Ave. 10, Vilnius, which was held on 10 September 2025, passed the following resolutions:

1. Agreement to AB "Ignitis grupe" consolidated interim management report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025.
1.1. To agree to AB "Ignitis grupe" consolidated interim management report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025.

2. Approval of the set of interim condensed financial statements of AB "Ignitis grupe" for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025.
2.1. To approve the set of interim condensed financial statements of AB "Ignitis grupe" for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025.

3. Allocation of dividends to the shareholders of AB "Ignitis grupe" for the period ended 30 June 2025, which is shorter than the financial year.
3.1. To allocate a dividend of EUR 0.683 per ordinary registered share of AB "Ignitis grupe" to the shareholders of AB "Ignitis grupe" and pay dividends of EUR 49,441,659.68 in total to the shareholders for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025.

Information about the above-mentioned resolutions is also available on the Group's website and at the premises of the Group (Laisves Ave. 10, Vilnius) by scheduling an appointment in advance via email at IR@ignitis.lt.

Additional information on allocated dividends
The Group notes that the persons entitled to receive dividends are those who are the owners of the Group's ORS at the end of the record date, i.e., at the end of 24 September 2025. The ex-date, from which the Group's ORS acquired on the stock exchange with settlement cycle of T+2 do not qualify for dividends for the first half of 2025, is 23 September 2025.

The dividends will be paid on 3 October 2025 to the managers of the securities accounts of the Group's shareholders through the Nasdaq CSD SE Lithuanian branch. The dividend amount, after the deduction of personal or corporate income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania will be transferred to the shareholders' accounts held with a respective financial brokerage company or credit institution.

The owners of Global Depositary Receipts representing the ORS (hereinafter - GDR) of the Group must take into account the specifics of legal regulation of the GDRs, market differences and must consult with the GDR issuer - the Bank of New York Mellon (link), its authorised party or their securities managers regarding the moment of entitlement to receive dividends and other aspects, including eligibility of tax exemptions, application of treaties on avoidance of double taxation and refunding of taxes related to investments into GDRs.

Detailed information on the dividend payment procedure, including guidance on taxation, is available in the attachment and on the Group's website.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications
Valdas Lopeta
+370 621 77993
valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations
Aine Riffel-Grinkeviciene
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt


