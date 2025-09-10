Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P7ML | ISIN: BMG9108L1735 | Ticker-Symbol: TK41
Tradegate
10.09.25 | 15:39
18,640 Euro
-2,76 % -0,530
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,37018,59017:11
18,37018,59017:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2025 15:30 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tsakos Energy Navigation: TEN, Ltd. Reports Profits for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2025

$3.7 billion in minimum contracted revenue

Dynamic renewal program - 21 new buildings under construction, incl. 3 new South Korean VLCC orders

TEN's fleet carrying capacity reaches 11 dwt

$0.60 common stock dividend paid in July 2025

Tanker Market Fundamentals Remain Strong

ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd (TEN) (NYSE: TEN) (the "Company") today reported results (unaudited) for the six months and the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

FIRST HALF 2025 SUMMARY RESULTS
TEN's fleet generated $390.4 million in gross revenues resulting to approx. $111.0 million in operating income, inclusive of $3.6 million of capital gains.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2025 was $193.2 million.

The net income for the first half of 2025 was $64.5 million or $1.70 per share.

Fleet utilization increased to 96.9% in the first half of 2025 as a result of higher number of vessels under term contracts and fewer vessels in dry-dockings.

The average Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) per vessel per day for the 2025 first half remained healthy at $30,754.

Vessel operating expenses rose modestly and in line with expectations to $102.3 million, driven by a higher number of vessels and larger average vessel size. Total operating expenses per vessel per day were a competitive $9,743.

The fleet's voyage expenses declined by $15.4 million and settled to $68.0 million.

General and administrative expenses at $23.1 million reflected a management compensation and stock-incentive plan.

Depreciation and amortization totaled $83.2 million, reflecting the addition of newer and larger vessel classes to the fleet.

Interest and finance costs for the first half of 2025 were at $49.0 million.

At the end of June 2025, TEN's cash position was $287.2 million.

Q2 2025 SUMMARY RESULTS
TEN's gross revenues reached $193.3 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 was $93.9 million.

Operating income, with no gains or losses from sale of vessels compared to capital gains of $32.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, settled at about $50.0 million which resulted in a second quarter 2025 net income of $26.8 million, or $0.67 per share.

Average TCE per vessel per day in the second quarter of 2025 was $30,767.

Fleet operating expenses at $52.7 million were just $3.0 million higher from the second quarter of 2024, primarily attributable to the larger average vessel size in the fleet, shuttle tanker vessels upgrades and well documented ongoing inflationary pressures. As a result, and due to efficient vessel management by TEN's technical managers, operating expenses per vessel per day were at $9,982 in the second quarter of 2025.

Depreciation and amortization expenses during the second quarter of 2025 were in line with the increased number of vessels in the fleet at $42.1 million.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
TEN placed an order for three scrubber-fitted VLCCs with Hanwha Ocean in South Korea, with an option for a fourth, scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028. At the same time, the Company sold three older vessels, adding $60.0 million to cash reserves and a $9.0 million capital gain to be reported in the Company's third quarter 2025 financials.

On August 14, 2025, TEN took delivery from Samsung Heavy Industries of South Korea of the DP2 suezmax shuttle tanker Paris 24 which entered a seven-year employment to an oil major.

On October 1, 2025, TEN expects to take delivery, from HD Hyundai Ocean Services of South Korea, of the eco scrubber-fitted suezmax tanker Silia T which is scheduled to enter a minimum three-year employment to a US major oil concern.

CORPORATE AFFAIRS - DIVIDEND
In July 2025, TEN distributed to common shareholders its semi-annual dividend of $0.60 per share and intends to announce the second semi-annual payment in November 2025.

Since the Company's NYSE listing in 2002, TEN has consistently demonstrated its commitment to reward shareholders, having distributed over $900 million in common and preferred share dividends.

CORPORATE STRATEGY
The first half of the year was affected by the imposition of steep global tariffs, creating turmoil that impacted investors' psychology and ultimately the valuation of tanker stocks. This reaction was excessive as tanker market fundamentals remained healthy, with both freight rates and asset values at firm levels.

Rising global oil demand, low inventories, and the unwinding of OPEC+ voluntary production cuts further strengthened tanker market prospects, in conjunction with measured newbuilding activity.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions continue to shape seaborne trade flows, effectively dividing the global tanker fleet between compliant and non-compliant tonnage and limiting the number of vessels available to service core markets. In addition, the renewed hostilities in the Middle East and the Red Sea are supporting long-haul voyages, further tightening vessel supply.

Against this backdrop, TEN remains steadfast to its strategy to expand its fleet by divesting from its first-generation vessels and ordering new ones, the majority secured on attractive long-term contracts. This dynamic and responsible fleet growth focuses on specialized vessels with long-term employment. In addition, the recent VLCC order rebalances TEN's fleet in the larger crude carrier sector.

The modernity and the earning capacity of the fleet remains a priority in management's approach.

"With the fleet operating at near full capacity, with secured minimum forward earnings of US$3.7 billion, we remain confident that TEN provides the value both charterers and investors are looking for positioning themselves in the tanker space," Mr. George Saroglou, President & COO commented.

TEN's CURRENT NEWBUILDING PROGRAM

#NameTypeDelivery (exp)StatusEmployment
CONVENTIONAL TANKERS
1Dr Irene TsakosSuezmax - Scrubber Fitted Q2 2025DELIVEREDYes
2Silia TSuezmax - Scrubber FittedQ4 2025Notice To DeliverYes
3TBNMR - Scrubber FittedQ1 2026Under ConstructionTBA
4TBNMR - Scrubber FittedQ1 2026Under ConstructionTBA
5TBNPanamax LR1 - Scrubber FittedQ2 2027Under ConstructionTBA
6TBNPanamax LR1 - Scrubber FittedQ3 2027Under ConstructionTBA
7TBNPanamax LR1 - Scrubber FittedQ4 2027Under ConstructionTBA
8TBNVLCC - Scrubber FittedQ4 2027Under ConstructionTBA
9TBNVLCC - Scrubber FittedQ1 2028Under ConstructionTBA
10TBNVLCC - Scrubber FittedQ2 2028Under ConstructionTBA
11TBNPanamax LR1 - Scrubber FittedQ3 2028Under ConstructionTBA
12TBNPanamax LR1 - Scrubber FittedQ3 2028Under ConstructionTBA
SHUTTLE TANKERS
13Athens 04DP2 Shuttle TankerQ2 2025DELIVEREDYes
14Paris 24DP2 Shuttle TankerQ3 2025DELIVEREDYes
15AnfieldDP2 Shuttle TankerQ3 2026Under ConstructionYes
16TBNDP2 Shuttle TankerQ3 2027Under ConstructionYes
17TBNDP2 Shuttle TankerQ4 2027Under ConstructionYes
18TBNDP2 Shuttle TankerQ1 2028Under ConstructionYes
19TBNDP2 Shuttle TankerQ2 2028Under ConstructionYes
20TBNDP2 Shuttle TankerQ3 2028Under ConstructionYes
21TBNDP2 Shuttle TankerQ3 2028Under ConstructionYes
22TBNDP2 Shuttle TankerQ4 2028Under ConstructionYes
23TBNDP2 Shuttle TankerQ4 2028Under ConstructionYes
24TBNDP2 Shuttle TankerQ4 2028Under ConstructionYes


ABOUT TEN LTD.
Founded in 1993 and celebrating 32 years as a public company, TEN is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified energy fleet currently consists of 82 vessels, including ten DP2 shuttle tankers, three VLCCs, one scrubber fitted suezmax vessel, two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers and five scrubber-fitted LR1 tankers under construction, consisting of a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers totaling approx. 11 million dwt.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Conference Call Details:
As announced previously, today, Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, TEN will host a conference call to review the results as well as management's outlook for the business. The call, which will be hosted by TEN's senior management, may contain information beyond what is included in the earnings press release.

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 877-405-1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201- 689-7823 (US and Standard International Dial In). Please quote "Tsakos" to the operator and/or conference ID 13755603. Click here for additional participant International Toll Free access numbers.

Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away. Click here for the call me option.

Simultaneous Slides and Audio Webcast:
There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company's website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website www.tenn.gr and click on Webcasts & Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

For further information, please contact:

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.
George Saroglou
President & COO
+30210 94 07 710
gsaroglou@tenn.gr

Investor Relations / Media
Capital Link, Inc.
Nicolas Bornozis/ Markella Kara
+212 661 7566
ten@capitallink.com

TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Consolidated Financial and Other Data
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share, per share and fleet data)
Three months ended Six months ended
June 30 (unaudited) June 30 (unaudited)
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA 2025 2024 2025 2024
Voyage revenues$193,309 $214,055 $390,360 $415,644
Voyage expenses 31,917 41,403 67,980 83,423
Charter hire expense 3,321 5,095 6,603 11,108
Vessel operating expenses 52,704 49,704 102,310 98,328
Depreciation and amortization 42,089 39,494 83,220 77,020
General and administrative expenses 13,237 7,904 23,143 15,230
Gain on sale of vessels - (32,495) (3,553) (48,662)
Total expenses 143,268 111,105 279,703 236,447
Operating income 50,041 102,950 110,657 179,197
Interest and finance costs, net (24,978) (30,053) (48,980) (55,198)
Interest income 3,231 4,687 5,538 7,935
Other, net (4) 4 (23) 75
Total other expenses, net (21,751) (25,362) (43,465) (47,188)
Net income 28,290 77,588 67,192 132,009
Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest (1,457) (1,202) (2,648) (1,587)
Net income attributable to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited$26,833 $76,386 $64,544 $130,422
Effect of preferred dividends (6,750) (6,750) (13,500) (13,500)
Undistributed income allocated to non-vested restricted common stock (313) - (513) -
Net income attributable to common stockholders of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited$19,770 $69,636 $50,531 $116,922
Earnings per share, basic and diluted attributable to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited common stockholders$0.67 $2.36 $1.70 $3.96
Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted 29,661,103 29,505,603 29,661,103 29,505,603
BALANCE SHEET DATA June 30 December 31
2025 2024
Cash 287,220 348,312
Other assets 242,271 192,035
Vessels, net 2,998,919 2,919,783
Advances for vessels under construction 279,247 246,392
Total assets$3,807,657 $3,706,522
Debt and other financial liabilities, net of deferred finance costs 1,821,033 1,747,094
Other liabilities 179,864 192,231
Stockholders' equity 1,806,760 1,767,197
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,807,657 $3,706,522
Three months ended Six months ended
OTHER FINANCIAL DATA June 30 June 30
2025 2024 2025 2024
Net cash provided by operating activities$63,794 $84,651 $115,944 $160,222
Net cash used in investing activities$(233,479) $(159,496) $(236,124) $(356,512)
Net cash provided by financing activities$107,327 $112,772 $59,088 $201,517
TCE per ship per day$30,767 $34,235 $30,754 $33,830
Operating expenses per ship per day$9,982 $9,347 $9,743 $9,367
Vessel overhead costs per ship per day$2,347 $1,392 $2,063 $1,358
12,329 10,739 11,806 10,725
FLEET DATA
Average number of vessels during period 62.0 62.4 62.0 61.6
Number of vessels at end of period 63.0 62.0 63.0 62.0
Average age of fleet at end of periodYears10.2 9.7 10.2 9.7
Dwt at end of period (in thousands) 7,766 7,612 7,766 7,612
Time charter employment - fixed rateDays2,969 2,855 5,841 5,485
Time charter and pool employment - variable rateDays1,771 1,361 3,518 2,753
Spot voyage employment at market ratesDays708 1,033 1,507 2,068
Total operating days 5,448 5,249 10,866 10,306
Total available days 5,641 5,678 11,216 11,217
Utilization 96.6% 92.4% 96.9% 91.9%
Non-GAAP Measures
Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA
Three months ended Six months ended
June 30 June 30
2025 2024 2025 2024
Net income attributable to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited$26,833 $76,386 $64,544 $130,422
Depreciation and amortization 42,089 39,494 83,220 77,020
Interest Expense 24,978 30,053 48,980 55,198
Gain on sale of vessels - (32,495) (3,553) (48,662)
Adjusted EBITDA$93,900 $113,438 $193,191 $213,978
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP measures used within the financial community may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods as well as comparisons between the performance of Shipping Companies. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. We are using the following Non-GAAP measures:
(i) TCE which represents voyage revenue less voyage expenses is divided by the number of operating days less 84 days lost for the second quarter and 148 days for the first half of 2025 and 99 days for the prior year quarter of 2024 and 270 days for first half of 2024, respectively, as a result of calculating revenue on a loading to discharge basis.
(ii) Vessel overhead costs are General & Administrative expenses, which also include Management fees, Stock compensation expense and Management incentive award.
(iii) Operating expenses per ship per day which exclude Management fees, General & Administrative expenses, Stock compensation expense and Management incentive award.
(iv) Adjusted EBITDA. See above for reconciliation to net income.
Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The Company does not incur corporation tax.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.