AS Tallinna Sadam: Tallinn Circuit Court dismissed the appeal of MPG AgroProduction OÜ

On 28 November 2023, AS Tallinna Sadam (hereinafter referred to as "Tallinna Sadam") submitted an application to initiate bankruptcy proceedings of MPG AgroProduction OÜ (hereinafter referred to as "MPG"). On 19 January 2024, the debtor submitted its reorganization application. On 12 August 2024, reorganization proceedings of MPG were terminated by the Supreme Court's order and on 15 October 2024 the bankruptcy of MPG was declared. On 14 November 2024, MPG filed an appeal with the Tallinn Circuit Court against the bankruptcy order. On 9 September 2025, the Tallinn Circuit Court decided to dismiss MPG's appeal and to leave the resolution of the Harju County Court's order of 15 October 2024 unchanged.

Bankruptcy proceedings were initiated based on the application submitted by Tallinna Sadam, as MPG had not fulfilled its contractual obligations for a long period of time. The claims of Tallinna Sadam to MPG have been discounted and Tallinna Sadam requests the exemption of its own property from the building title.

More information about the initiation of bankruptcy proceedings is provided in the stock exchange announcement published by Tallinna Sadam on 13 December 2023 and 24 October 2024 .

