The Competition Authority approved the price list of electricity network charges of AS Tallinna Sadam

On 26 November 2025, the Estonian Competition Authority approved the amendment to the price list of electricity network charges of the distribution network operator AS Tallinna Sadam (hereinafter referred to as "Port of Tallinn"). The revised charges will come into effect on 1 March 2026.

Port of Tallinn provides electricity services in the areas of Old City Harbour, Muuga Harbour, Paldiski South Harbour and Saaremaa Harbour. The amendment to network charges concerns Old City, Muuga and Paldiski South Harbours and is mainly due to the increase in input prices of Elektrilevi OÜ and Elering AS for network services that Tallinna Sadam purchases as a distribution network operator. Changes in charges will have a positive impact on the financial results of the Port of Tallinn.

The new price list can be found here: https://www.ts.ee/en/electricity

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries - OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Angelika Annus

Head of Investor Relations

Tel +372 5649 6230

angelika.annus@ts.ee