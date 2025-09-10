EPLUS INC.: ePlus Acquires Assets of Realwave, Inc.

Transaction Enhances ePlus' AI-Powered Solutions Portfolio

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS - news) today announced that its subsidiary, OneCloud Consulting, inc., has acquired substantially all of the operating assets of Realwave, Inc. (Realwave), a software company offering cloud-based, AI-powered, automated data analysis that can integrate with data sources, including video or point-of-sale systems, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, sensors, digital locks and more.

The acquired assets strengthen ePlus' growing portfolio of AI-enabled, data and deep learning solutions and services, expanding its ability to serve customers with AI-powered technologies.

By merging cameras and IoT capabilities with other sensor data, Realwave can automatically detect events, make decisions, and trigger business process automation without human intervention.

"This transaction is consistent with our defined strategy of making targeted investments that help fuel our growth through expansion and enhancement of our technology solutions and services," said Ken Farber, president of ePlus Software. "Building our capabilities, especially around growing areas such as AI, cybersecurity, data center technology and consulting and managed services will help us continue to provide our customers with the support, engagement and service excellence they expect from ePlus in a rapidly changing landscape."

"The incorporation of automated and intelligent data and video capabilities opens up a wide range of ePlus supported AI-based applications for customer organizations across retail, transportation, healthcare, financial, campus environments and more. The Realwave platform pulls information from a variety of data sources, translates it into a common format, and then combines the data to produce actionable insights. Bringing this level of real-time, practical data analysis to our customers demonstrates our commitment to continuing to build out our capabilities."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and more than 2,100 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com , call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected] . Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

