Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
WKN: A0RFDZ | ISIN: KYG8701T1388 | Ticker-Symbol: TC2A
Frankfurt
10.09.25 | 08:01
1,063 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 16:54 Uhr
130 Leser
TCL Secures Multiple Honors at IFA 2025 with Cutting-edge Smart-Living Solutions

BERLIN, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and the world's No. 1 Mini LED and Ultra-large[1]TV brand, has recently won several prestigious awards for its latest innovations at IFA 2025. These honors recognize TCL's intelligent lifestyle solutions and underscore its commitment to pioneering advanced technology that elevates everyday living experiences.

IFA 2025 saw the debut of the IFA Innovation Awards, celebrating technologies shaping the future of smart living. TCL stood out here with three wins and two Honoree distinctions across smart devices, soundbars, and gaming monitors. The TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra smartphone secured the winner of "Best in Tech for Good" with its advanced eye-care displays, and was joined by the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet as an Honoree. The RayNeo X3 Pro was the Honoree winner of "Best in Emerging Tech" for its AI-powered ecosystem and multimodal interaction. And TCL's Wireless Free Sound Speaker Z100 took home "Best of Audio" for its immersive home-theater audio performance, while the 32R84 QD-Mini LED Monitor earned "Best in Computing & Gaming" for its superior visuals and smooth gameplay experience.

At IFA 2025, TCL also excelled at the distinguished Global Product Technology Innovation (GPTI) Awards with three Gold Awards. TCL's Premium QD-Mini LED C8K TV received the "ZeroBorder Design Gold Award" for its revolutionary Virtually ZeroBorder Design that delivers an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The TCL FreshIN 3.0 fresh air conditioner won the "AI Energy-Saving Technology Gold Award", with its upgraded T-AI technology enabling up to 37%+ higher energy efficiency than conventional inverter models. And TCL SuperDrum Series Washer & Dryer Pair earned the "Super Drum Technology Innovation Gold Award" for its six Bionic Lifters and wave-patterned drum, providing deep yet gentle cleaning while conserving water.

These awards span TCL's wide product portfolio and reaffirm its global leadership and technological prowess in the consumer electronics sector. TCL will continue to bring smart living solutions with more immersive and connected experiences to users worldwide.

About TCL

TCL is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

[1] Ultra-large refers to TVs measuring 85 inches and above

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-secures-multiple-honors-at-ifa-2025-with-cutting-edge-smart-living-solutions-302552744.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
