Strategic Alliance: TCL SunPower Global and VDH Solar Join Forces to Make Solar Energy More Accessible in the Netherlands

LYON, France and ALPHEN AAN DEN RIJN, Netherlands, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL SunPower Global, a leading provider of solar energy solutions, has signed a distribution agreement with VDH Solar, one of the Netherlands' most trusted solar wholesalers. Through this partnership, VDH Solar will offer Dutch installers access to the two technology brands of TCL SunPower Global; TCL Solar and SunPower. This will enable VDH Solar to expand its portfolio with a broader range of high-quality solar panels, suitable for a variety of budgets and project requirements.

The collaboration introduces TCL Solar modules to the Dutch market, starting with the TCL E Class back-contact technology. SunPower modules are also part of VDH's portfolio, beginning with the Performance Line.

Installers were able to explore both product lines during VDH's Innovation Days on June 27, where TCL Solar and SunPower modules were showcased to industry professionals.

A new name, but not a new player, backed by trusted service

"This is an important milestone for us," said Steven Zhang, General Manager of TCL SunPower Global. "It's the first time our TCL Solar modules are available in the Netherlands, and we're proud to partner with VDH to make that happen. Their reputation for service and reliability makes them the perfect fit to introduce our technology to Dutch installers."

"With the addition of TCL Solar and SunPower modules to our portfolio, we are offering our customers an even wider selection of high quality solar panels," says Miranda Nouwen, CEO of VDH Solar. "The collaboration with TCL Solar and SunPower fits perfectly with our pillars: Innovation, Quality, Sustainability and Customer Focus. Installers benefit not only from the quality of the solar panels, but also from fast delivery, technical support and competitive terms and conditions. TCL Solar and SunPower products are available through the VDH Solar webshop."

Why this is important for Dutch installers

Central to the agreement is the availability of TCL Solar's flagship line: the TCL Solar E Class. This is a smart, efficient and cost-effective back-contact module, designed for everyday reliability. Ideal for residential and commercial projects where value and performance go hand in hand.

A brighter future, powered locally

This collaboration opens up new opportunities for Dutch solar energy professionals. With TCL Solar making its market debut and SunPower's ongoing technological advances, installers can now offer tailored solutions for every rooftop-backed by two globally recognised technology brands from TCL SunPower Global and one trusted distributor. VDH Solar, with over a decade of experience, is known for its fast delivery, deep inventory, and technical support in Dutch. Their installer-focused approach makes them a natural fit to expand access to TCL Solar and SunPower's modules across the Netherlands.

About VDH Solar

VDH Solar is a wholesaler of sustainable energy solutions, offering a wide range of energy storage systems, solar panels, inverters, mounting systems, and EV chargers. VDH Solar stands out for its innovative, high-quality products, fast delivery, and customer-focused service, supporting installers at every step of the energy transition.

You can find more about VDH Solar at www.vdh-solar.nl.

About TCL SunPower Global

Backed by the global strength, financial stability, and technological leadership of the TCL Group, TCL SunPower Global is a leading player in the solar energy space. committed to delivering high-performance, reliable, and accessible solar solutions worldwide. We integrate advanced technology, vertical manufacturing, and a strong focus on sustainability to support the transition to clean energy. Positioned at the forefront of innovation, we pioneer next-generation solar technologies that empower individuals, organizations, and entire regions to shape a cleaner energy future. TCL SunPower Global brings to market two dedicated product brands: TCL Solar, focused on high-efficiency solar panels, and SunPower, offering integrated energy solutions. Together, they address the diverse needs of the global solar market, from residential rooftops to commercial installations and large-scale utility projects. Find more at sunpowerglobal.com, tclsolar.com, and on LinkedIn.

