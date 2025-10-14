TCL SunPower Global Expands into Dutch Market with Natec as Strategic Distribution Partner.

LYON, France and AMSTERDAM, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL SunPower Global, a leading provider of innovative solar energy solutions, has announced a new distribution agreement with Natec, a Dutch distributor of smart energy solutions. This strategic partnership brings TCL Solar and SunPower modules into Natec's portfolio, offering Dutch installers immediate access to high-performance solar technologies. The first modules have already been delivered to installers, and Natec now holds inventory ready for deployment across residential and commercial projects.

A distribution agreement built on experience and scale

"In a maturing solar market, partnerships built on experience and operational excellence are more critical than ever" said Steven Zhang, General Manager at TCL SunPower Global. "That's why we're now joining forces with Natec, a company that has been a cornerstone of the Dutch solar distribution market since 2004. Natec's robust logistics infrastructure and deep market knowledge make them an ideal partner as we expand our footprint in the Netherlands. Together, we're accelerating access to high-efficiency solar technologies and supporting installers with the tools they need to meet growing demand."

Natec supports professional solar companies in the Netherlands and is known as the trusted B2B wholesaler for smart systems with a focus on partnership, knowledge, technical support and ease of ordering.

A portfolio designed for performance and flexibility

Under the agreement, Natec will distribute the SunPower and TCL Solar branded solar panels, among which the TCL Solar T Class, a versatile, high-efficiency glass-glass module engineered for broad compatibility and dependable energy output, and SunPower panels for high-end demanding energy projects.

Shared values, shared vision

"TCL Solar and SunPower brands align perfectly with our mission to deliver the most reliable and forward-thinking solar solutions to the market." said Frank Bakker, Chief Technology Officer of Natec. By adding the high-performance technologies of TCL Solar and SunPower to our portfolio, we are strengthening our commitment to providing partners with top quality, technical expertise and comprehensive support. SunPower TCL also stands out with a unique product and one of the longest and most proven track records in the PV market. This collaboration is more than a commercial agreement-it's a strategic alignment between two experienced players who understand the dynamics of the energy landscape and respond proactively to them"

About Natec

Since 2004, Natec has grown to become the leading European player in smart energy solutions. As a link between global manufacturers and professional solar installers, Natec offers an optimised product range that responds to the demands of a rapidly evolving solar market. Natec stands for energy, ambition and collaboration. In this way, they help installers to always stay one step ahead.

About TCL SunPower Global

Backed by the global strength, financial stability, and technological leadership of the TCL Group, TCL SunPower Global is a leading player in the solar energy space, committed to delivering high-performance, reliable, and accessible solar solutions worldwide. We integrate advanced technology, vertical manufacturing, and a strong focus on sustainability to support the transition to clean energy. Positioned at the forefront of innovation, we pioneer next-generation solar technologies that empower individuals, organizations, and entire regions to shape a cleaner energy future. TCL SunPower Global brings to market two dedicated product brands: TCL Solar, focused on high-efficiency solar panels, and SunPower, offering integrated energy solutions. Together, they address the diverse needs of the global solar market, from residential rooftops to commercial installations and large-scale utility projects. Find more at sunpowerglobal.com, tclsolar.com, and on LinkedIn.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Anna Porta - anna.porta@sunpowerglobal.com

Luuk Goumans - L.Goumans@natec.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795234/NATEC.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2680312/5560362/TCL_SunPower_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-sunpower-global-expands-into-dutch-market-with-natec-as-strategic-distribution-partner-302583012.html