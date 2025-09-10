Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
One Liberty Properties, Inc.: One Liberty Properties Announces 131st Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

- Increased or Maintained Dividend for Over 31 Consecutive Years -

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.45 per share. The dividend is payable on October 6, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 24, 2025, and represents One Liberty's 131st consecutive quarterly dividend. One Liberty has increased or maintained its dividend for over 31 consecutive years.

About One Liberty Properties, Inc:

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial properties. Additional financial and descriptive information on One Liberty, its operations and its portfolio, is available on its website at: http://1liberty.com. Interested parties are encouraged to review One Liberty's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the other reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

Contact:
One Liberty Properties
Investor Relations
Phone: (516) 466-3100
http://1liberty.com


