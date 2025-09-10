Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QLNR | ISIN: US68236H2040 | Ticker-Symbol: 1B8
Tradegate
10.09.25 | 18:35
5,040 Euro
+8,39 % +0,390
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONDAS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONDAS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9655,02018:38
4,9655,02018:38
ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2025 17:26 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ondas Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering Including Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) and Ondas Networks, announced today the closing of its underwritten offering of 46,000,000 shares of its common stock, which includes 6,000,000 shares of common stock sold pursuant to the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. Ondas estimates net proceeds from the offering to be approximately $217 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

Ondas intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for corporate development and strategic growth, including acquisitions, joint ventures and investments.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as the lead book-running manager for the offering. Stifel acted as the joint book-running manager for the offering. Maxim Group LLC, Northland Capital Markets, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC acted as co-managers for the offering.

Akerman LLP served as legal counsel to Ondas and Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. served as legal counsel to the underwriters.

An automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR (File No. 333-290121) relating to the shares of common stock issued in the offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and was automatically effective upon filing on September 9, 2025. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the shares being offered may also be obtained from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004, or by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com; or from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, or by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus are also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, these shares, nor will there be any sale of these shares in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of net proceeds from the offering. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties relate, among other things, to fluctuations in our stock price and changes in market conditions. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts
IR Contact for Ondas Holdings Inc.
888.350.9994
ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas
Escalate PR
ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes
Marketing Manager, Ondas Holdings Inc.
Preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Holdings Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-holdings-inc.-announces-closing-of-230-million-offering-inc-1071081

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.