Ondas Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering Including Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) and Ondas Networks, announced today the closing of its underwritten offering of 46,000,000 shares of its common stock, which includes 6,000,000 shares of common stock sold pursuant to the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. Ondas estimates net proceeds from the offering to be approximately $217 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

Ondas intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for corporate development and strategic growth, including acquisitions, joint ventures and investments.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as the lead book-running manager for the offering. Stifel acted as the joint book-running manager for the offering. Maxim Group LLC, Northland Capital Markets, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC acted as co-managers for the offering.

Akerman LLP served as legal counsel to Ondas and Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. served as legal counsel to the underwriters.

An automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR (File No. 333-290121) relating to the shares of common stock issued in the offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and was automatically effective upon filing on September 9, 2025. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the shares being offered may also be obtained from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004, or by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com; or from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, or by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus are also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, these shares, nor will there be any sale of these shares in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of net proceeds from the offering. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties relate, among other things, to fluctuations in our stock price and changes in market conditions. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Holdings Inc.

888.350.9994

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Holdings Inc.

Preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Holdings Inc.

