Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
10.09.2025 17:48 Uhr
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 10

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

HEADLINE: Issue of Equity

The Board of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that, to satisfy on-going demand, it has today sold from treasury 210,000 ordinary shares of 1p each (the "Ordinary Shares") at a price of 364.50p per Ordinary Share.

Following this sale the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 11,622,404 Ordinary Shares held in treasury) is 68,364,182 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 68,364,182.

The above figure of 68,364,182 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

James Poole

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to the Company

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

10 September 2025


