Extended OneTV solution enhances consumer engagement through frictionless access to multi-vendor content through a single app without the need for complex CRM integration.
As a leader in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) transformation, ONE Hungary previously appointed NAGRAVISION as system integrator and solution partner to migrate their in-house and legacy platforms to a new, dynamic streaming service, powered by OpenTV ENTera and secured by NAGRA Streaming Security. The project has now delivered its planned next phase which adds third-party service bundling through the Bango DVMTM, providing access to over 100 subscription services.
"We're excited to continue our partnership with NAGRAVISION and further extend our consumer offer to include third party service bundling," Said Tamás Bányai, CEO at ONE Hungary. "We're excited by our consumers reaction to our new OneTV service and are looking forward to providing them with the capability to make OneTV their one-stop-shop for all their entertainment needs."
Bango, a core OpenTV ENTera partner, through the Bango DVMTM, enables One Hungary to bundle leading subscription services at speed and scale. Provisioning bundles via OpenTV ENTera also allows ONE Hungary to leverage their existing video CRM integration and include service bundling as part of their consumer proposition with ease.
"We're proud to be further extending the capability of OpenTV ENTera with ONE Hungary and help power their brand-new, highly secure and scalable, entertainment service to Hungarian subscribers," said Morten Solbakken, Executive Vice President and COO at NAGRAVISION. "Offering pragmatic ways our customers can extend their solutions without the need for complex and often lengthy integration projects demonstrates our commitment to helping realize our customer's vision of providing consumers with a multi-service strategy."
To learn more about the ONE Hungary solution and how your organization can also benefit from an accelerated transformation to a new solution designed to drive retention through highly personalized offers, book a meeting with NAGRAVISION at IBC, booth 1.C81.
NAGRAVISION, the media and entertainment technology division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), enables content creators, providers and operators worldwide to launch, monetize and scale services at speed, offering their subscribers compelling, personalized user experiences. Its portfolio of award-winning products and services spans traditional video security, cybersecurity, cloud-based video and streaming solutions, turnkey direct-to-consumer solutions for the sports industry, and rich personalization services that drive subscriber loyalty. For more information, visit nagra.vision or follow us on LinkedIn and X.
