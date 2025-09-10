Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NAGRAVISION Extends OneTV Solution at ONE Hungary, powered by OpenTV® ENTera to enable Third-Party Service Bundling with the Digital Vending Machine® from Bango



Extended OneTV solution enhances consumer engagement through frictionless access to multi-vendor content through a single app without the need for complex CRM integration.

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland, and PHOENIX (AZ), USA - September 9, 2025 - NAGRAVISION, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced that ONE Hungary, the leading Hungarian broadband and TV service provider has extended their offer, powered by OpenTV ENTera, to include third-party service bundling through the integration of the Digital Vending Machine® (DVMTM) from Bango. As a leader in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) transformation, ONE Hungary previously appointed NAGRAVISION as system integrator and solution partner to migrate their in-house and legacy platforms to a new, dynamic streaming service, powered by OpenTV ENTera and secured by NAGRA Streaming Security. The project has now delivered its planned next phase which adds third-party service bundling through the Bango DVMTM, providing access to over 100 subscription services. "We're excited to continue our partnership with NAGRAVISION and further extend our consumer offer to include third party service bundling," Said Tamás Bányai, CEO at ONE Hungary. "We're excited by our consumers reaction to our new OneTV service and are looking forward to providing them with the capability to make OneTV their one-stop-shop for all their entertainment needs." Bango, a core OpenTV ENTera partner, through the Bango DVMTM, enables One Hungary to bundle leading subscription services at speed and scale. Provisioning bundles via OpenTV ENTera also allows ONE Hungary to leverage their existing video CRM integration and include service bundling as part of their consumer proposition with ease. "We're proud to be further extending the capability of OpenTV ENTera with ONE Hungary and help power their brand-new, highly secure and scalable, entertainment service to Hungarian subscribers," said Morten Solbakken, Executive Vice President and COO at NAGRAVISION. "Offering pragmatic ways our customers can extend their solutions without the need for complex and often lengthy integration projects demonstrates our commitment to helping realize our customer's vision of providing consumers with a multi-service strategy." To learn more about the ONE Hungary solution and how your organization can also benefit from an accelerated transformation to a new solution designed to drive retention through highly personalized offers, book a meeting with NAGRAVISION at IBC, booth 1.C81.

