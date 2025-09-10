Vancouver, British Columbia and Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic", or the "Company"), a medical device company commercializing innovative, emerging technologies and imaging-based products for the more accurate screening, diagnoses, and treatment of breast cancers, announces its sponsored placement in an editorial published on MarketScreener.com.

To view the full publication, "From Healthcare to Automation: Investing In Next AI Wave", please visit: https://www.marketscreener.com/news/from-healthcare-to-automation-investing-in-next-ai-wave-izozf-ai-dcbo-path-ce7d59dcd081f122.

"Artificial intelligence is moving beyond broad models and experimental tools. It is increasingly being applied to specific problems in defined industries where it can create measurable value. This includes sectors such as healthcare, enterprise software, defense, and industrial automation.

The focus is shifting from general AI to specialized systems that improve performance, streamline operations, or address long-standing inefficiencies. These applications are not theoretical. They are already being used in production environments and are gaining traction with both public and private sector customers.

As adoption increases, the companies building these targeted AI solutions are becoming more relevant. Their technologies are often embedded deeply into existing workflows, making them difficult to replace and potentially positioning them as long-term infrastructure in their respective markets. Investors looking beyond the hype will find several companies building targeted AI solutions with the potential to reshape entire industries… For investors, the opportunity lies in a company that combines disruptive technology, a strong intellectual property portfolio, and an expanding market. With IzoView nearing commercialization, Izotropic Corporation (OTCQB: IZOZF) represents a rare early-stage medtech play with the potential to define a new standard of care in breast cancer imaging and deliver meaningful long-term value."

About Izotropic:

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its corporate website at izocorp.com, its educational website at breastct.com, and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedarplus.ca.

