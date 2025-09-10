

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United Nations children's agency (UNICEF) reported that nearly one in ten children aged 5 to 19 is living with obesity. The report blamed this growing problem on the easy availability of ultra-processed foods and aggressive marketing, even in countries that are still struggling with child malnutrition.



'Obesity is a growing concern that can impact the health and development of children,' UNICEF chief Catherine Russell said in a statement.



'Ultra-processed food is increasingly replacing fruits, vegetables and protein at a time when nutrition plays a critical role in children's growth, cognitive development and mental health.'



Since 2000, the number of underweight children in this age group has dropped from almost 13 percent to 9.2 percent, based on data from over 190 countries. However, obesity rates have nearly tripled, rising from 3 percent to 9.4 percent during the same time. Today, about one in five children, equivalent to around 391 million, are overweight.



UNICEF had predicted this 'tipping point' back in 2017. Currently, obesity is more common than underweight in every region except sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. Some high-income countries have particularly high obesity rates, with 27 percent of children affected in Chile, and 21 percent each in the US and the UAE.



According to UNICEF researchers, the main cause of rising obesity is unhealthy food environments. Ultra-processed and fast foods, packed with sugar, refined starch, salt, unhealthy fats, and additives, are shaping children's diets, often beyond their personal control.



The report suggests several steps to fight this trend, including better food labeling, restrictions on junk food marketing, and banning the sale of ultra-processed foods in schools. It also recommends stronger social programs to help families afford healthy, nutritious food.



UNICEF is also calling on governments to take strong action, such as taxing sugary drinks and unhealthy foods, limiting ads targeting children, and promoting the production of fresh, healthy foods.



