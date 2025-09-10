

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a brief spell in positive territory early on in the session on Wednesday, the Switzerland market turned a bit easy and moved along the flat line till around mid afternoon before losing ground to eventually close on a negative note.



Trading was lackluster for most part of the day's session as investors stayed a bit wary of making significant moves, choosing to wait for some crucial economic data, including a report on U.S. consumer price inflation.



The benchmark SMI ended down 63.63 points or 0.52% at 12,217.46. The index touched a high of 12,340.16 in early trades.



Givaudan ended down by about 3.5%. Amrize and Lonza Group closed lower by 2.14% and 2.08%, respectively.



SIG Group, Roche Holding, Novartis, Straumann Holding, Swiss Re, Adecco, Swatch Group, Kuehne + Nagel, Sonova and Sika ended lower by 0.7 to 1.6%.



ABB climbed 1.65%. Logitech International gained 0.84%, while Julius Baer, Holcim, Partners Group and Richemont advanced 0.3 to 0.6%.



