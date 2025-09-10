

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) announced plans to launch futures and options on its new Cboe Magnificent 10 Index - MGTEN, pending regulatory review.



The equal-weighted benchmark tracks ten major U.S.-listed tech and growth stocks, including the Magnificent 7 plus AMD, Broadcom, and Palantir.



The products aim to offer investors efficient exposure to these influential stocks through cash-settled index futures and options trading nearly 24x5. Options will be European-style, include standard monthly A.M.-settled and weekly P.M.-settled expirations with zero-days-to-expiry (0DTE) trading, and list on Cboe Options. Futures will trade on Cboe Futures Exchange, offering leveraged, capital-efficient exposure with OCC clearing and potential margin offsets.



Cboe's Global Head of Derivatives, Cathy Clay, said the suite addresses growing demand from traders seeking curated exposure, better risk management, and intraday hedging tools without the complexity of managing multiple single-stock positions.



Monthly options and futures are expected to launch in Q4 2025, with weekly P.M. expiries starting in Q1 2026. Trading hours will initially align with regular sessions, with plans to extend to Global Trading Hours later.



CBOE currently trades at $233.99 or 0.67% higher on the Cboe US.



