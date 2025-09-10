Türkiye's leading technology company and mobile operator Turkcell (NYSE: TKC) (BIST: TCELL) today announced it has been named to TIME's list of World's Best Companies 2025, a recognition presented by TIME and Statista Inc., the leading statistics and industry ranking provider.

Covering 50 countries and evaluating more than 200,000 participants, the list assesses companies based on employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) performance.

Turkcell Among the World's Top 5 Telecom Companies

Turkcell secured a spot among the top three companies in Türkiye and was ranked #1 in the telecommunications sector nationwide. On global scale, Turkcell placed within the top 250 companies and was recognized among the top five telecom operators worldwide.

Commenting on the achievement, Turkcell CEO Dr. Ali Taha Koç said:

"It is a great honor to see our efforts recognized by such a prestigious global ranking. At Turkcell, we believe our most valuable asset is our people. Guided by a human-centric, inclusive, and innovative approach, we continue to build on our vision. We put people at the center of everything we do from supporting their professional growth to enriching their lives beyond working hours. With T.Life, our award-winning employee experience and internal communications platform, we further strengthen this commitment. I sincerely thank all my colleagues who contributed to this remarkable success."

Ranked #219 overall out of 1,000 companies, this latest recognition follows Turkcell's inclusion last year in Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list, which was based on a survey of more than 300,000 employees from 50 countries.

For the full TIME World's Best Companies 2025 list, visit https://time.com/7315547/worlds-best-companies-of-2025/

ABOUT TURKCELL:

Turkcell is a technology and telecommunications company headquartered in Türkiye, offering a unique portfolio of voice, data and IPTV services over its mobile and fixed networks along with digital consumer, enterprise and techfin services. Turkcell Group operates in three countries: Türkiye, Belarus and Northern Cyprus. Listed on both the NYSE and BIST since July 2000, Turkcell remains the only dual-listed company on these exchanges. Read more at www.turkcell.com.tr

