Organto Foods, Inc.: Organto Foods Announces Completion of $8.0 Million Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTCQB:OGOFF) ("Organto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), pursuant to which the Company has issued 16,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$8,000,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of a common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole such warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price per Warrant Share of C$0.75 until March 10, 2027 (the "Expiry Date"), subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the Expiry Date to a date that is 30 days following dissemination of a news release announcing such acceleration if, at any time, after the date of issuance of the Warrants, the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") equals or exceeds C$1.00 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days.

In consideration for arranging the Private Placement, the Company has paid finder's fees comprised of a cash commission in the amount of $600,000 and warrants ("Finder Warrants") to purchase up to 1,200,000 Common Shares ("Finder Warrant Shares") at an exercise price of C$0.50 until March 10, 2027.

Net proceeds from the Private Placement are intended to be used to continue the growth of the Company's organic and fair-trade fruit and vegetable products platform, to further develop the Company's technology platform, and to support general working capital requirements, and may also be used to repay part of the Company's short-term debt.

The Common Shares, Warrants, Finder Shares and any Warrant Shares and Finder Warrant Shares issued upon exercise of the Warrants and Finder Warrants, as applicable (collectively, the "Securities"), are subject to a hold period and may not be traded until January 11, 2026, except as permitted by appliable securities legislation. Further, all Securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement twelve-month contractual restriction on transfer commencing on the date of issuance and ending on the first anniversary thereof.

The closing of the Private Placement remains subject to the final approval of the TSXV.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

ABOUT ORGANTO FOODS

Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label, and distributed organic, fairtrade and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-lighter business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumer around the globe. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people, and its shareholders.

