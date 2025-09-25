Organto Foods, Inc.: Organto Foods to Participate in Fruit Attraction Conference in Madrid, Spain

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSX-V:OGO)(OTC:OGOFF) ("Organto" or the "Company"), an integrated provider of branded, organic, and value-added organic and fairtrade fruit and vegetable products, is pleased to announce its participation in Fruit Attraction 2025 being held in Madrid, Spain and taking place from September 30th to October 2nd.

As one of the leading international trade shows for the fresh produce industry, Fruit Attraction 2025 provides a dynamic platform for global business development, collaboration, and innovation. Organto has a strong history with the event, having leveraged it in past years to build key partnerships, deepen relationships with suppliers and customers, and showcase its expanding global capabilities.

Organized by IFEMA Madrid and FEPEX, the 17th edition of Fruit Attraction will bring together more than 2,500 exhibiting companies from over 60 countries under a strategically expanded exhibition area expected to reach approximately 75,000 square metres. The event is expected to draw over 120,000 professionals from approximately 150 countries. For 2025, the show spans 10 halls at IFEMA, including the newly incorporated halls 12 and 14, arranged by geographic region and sector specialization to enhance the visitor experience.

Other highlights include:

A strong emphasis on organic certified products via the "Organic Hub Tour," giving organic exhibitors extra visibility.

The International Buyers Program, together with the Guest Importing Countries initiative, is spotlighting Mexico and Malaysia.

Multiple forums and conferences (technical, innovation, regulation, trends), including the Innovation Hub and others focused on logistics, biotechnology, and sustainable practices within the fresh produce.

"This conference continues to be a tremendous opportunity for us to connect with partners and explore new business opportunities across Europe and beyond," said Bob Kouw, Chief Operating Officer, Global Operations of Organto Foods Inc. "With growing demand for fresh organic products and sustainable sourcing, we look forward to engaging with industry leaders and reinforcing Organto's position as a trusted, innovative player in the space."

Members of Organto's commercial team will be on the ground in Madrid, meeting with retail customers, supply partners, and exploring strategic initiatives to support the Company's ongoing growth.

ABOUT ORGANTO FOODS

Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label, and distributed organic, fairtrade, and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-lighter business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumer around the globe. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people, and its shareholders.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include certain forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law, including, without limitation, Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act ("forward-looking statements"). In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements respecting the participation in the upcoming Fruit Attraction 2025 Conference in Madrid, Spain, in October, expected outcomes from the event, and future growth opportunities. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, regulatory risks; risks related to market volatility and economic conditions; risks related to unforeseen delays; and risks that necessary financing will be unavailable when needed. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, see the "Risks and Uncertainties" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections of the Company's annual and interim management's discussion and analysis filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by law, Organto does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

