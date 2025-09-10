

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc dropped against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The franc declined to 2-day lows of 0.7994 against the greenback and 0.9354 against the euro.



The franc fell to 5-day lows of 1.0818 against the pound and 184.34 against the yen.



The next possible support for the currency is seen around 0.89 against the greenback, 0.95 against the euro, 1.11 against the pound and 174.00 against the yen.



