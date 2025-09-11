

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday release August figures for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Producer prices are expected to slip 0.1 percent on month and rise 2.7 percent on year after adding 0.2 percent on month and 2.6 percent on year in July.



Malaysia will provide July numbers for industrial production; in June, production was up 3.0 percent on year.



Australia will see the inflation forecast for September from the Melbourne Institute; in August, annual inflation was seen higher by 3.9 percent.



