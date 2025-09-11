

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) has opened U.S. pre-orders for its IQ® EV Charger 2, a next-generation smart charger designed to work with Enphase solar and battery systems or as a standalone solution.



The charger helps maximize solar self-consumption, lower energy costs, and deliver a smarter, more efficient EV charging experience.



Key features include solar-optimized charging that adjusts every 30 seconds in 1-amp increments, RFID-based access control, UL 3141 certified load balancing, and fast-charging support of up to 19.2 kW for homes and 22.1 kW for commercial setups. It is compatible with most North American EVs and built with ISO 15118-20 hardware for future AC bidirectional charging (V2H/V2G).



Jayant Somani, SVP and GM at Enphase, said the charger gives homeowners control over charging by pairing with solar or optimizing for low electricity rates.



The charger features a durable, UL-certified design, supports integration with charge point operators through OCPP and Modbus, includes a five-year warranty, and 24/7 support. It will be showcased at RE+ 2025 in Las Vegas, with shipments starting November 2025.



Wednesday ENPH closed at $37.12, down 2.16%, and slipped further to $37.07, down 0.14%, in after-hours trading on the NasdaqGM.



