

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LB Pharmaceuticals Inc announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 19 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share.



The company expects gross proceeds from the offering to be $285.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.



In addition, the company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,850,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 11, 2025 under the ticker symbol LBRX. The offering is expected to close on September 12, 2025.



Leerink Partners, Piper Sandler and Stifel are acting as joint bookrunning managers for this offering.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News