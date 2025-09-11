Siegfried AG / Key word(s): Bond

Zofingen, September 11, 2025 Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry, today successfully placed bonds in the amount of CHF 300 million with a 1.3% coupon. The proceeds of the bonds will be used for general corporate purposes, including early refinancing of the bonds maturing in June 2026. The settlement date of the bonds is October 8, 2025. Reto Suter, Chief Financial Officer: "This successful placement of bonds underlines Siegfried's excellent financing capabilities and enables us to retain strategic flexibility. The strong demand reflects investor confidence in the long-term trends in the CDMO industry and the resilience of our business model." The bonds were placed with investors in the Swiss market under the joint lead of Zürcher Kantonalbank and Commerzbank. Siegfried will file an application for the bonds to be admitted for listing and trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Siegfried Holding AG today successfully placed senior bonds in the amount of CHF 300 million. The bonds will have a tenor of six years and a coupon of 1.3%. Contact Financial analysts: Media: Dr. Reto Suter Peter Stierli Chief Financial Officer Head Corporate Communications reto.suter@siegfried.ch peter.stierli@siegfried.ch Tel. +41 62 746 11 35 Tel. +41 62 746 15 51 Siegfried Holding AG Untere Bruehlstrasse 4 CH-4800 Zofingen

About Siegfried



The Siegfried Group is a global life sciences company with sites in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Malta, the USA and China. In 2024, the company achieved sales of CHF 1.295 billion and employed on 31.12.2024 more than 3,800 people at thirteen sites on three continents. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN). Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.







Cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements



This media release includes statements concerning the future. They are based on assumptions and expectations that may prove to be wrong. They should be considered with due caution as, by definition, they contain known and unknown risks, insecurities and other factors which could result in a difference in the actual results, financial situation, developments or the success of Siegfried Holding AG or Siegfried Group from the explicit or implicit assumptions made in these statements. expect more

