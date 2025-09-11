Siegfried AG
Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry, today successfully placed bonds in the amount of CHF 300 million with a 1.3% coupon. The proceeds of the bonds will be used for general corporate purposes, including early refinancing of the bonds maturing in June 2026. The settlement date of the bonds is October 8, 2025.
Reto Suter, Chief Financial Officer: "This successful placement of bonds underlines Siegfried's excellent financing capabilities and enables us to retain strategic flexibility. The strong demand reflects investor confidence in the long-term trends in the CDMO industry and the resilience of our business model."
The bonds were placed with investors in the Swiss market under the joint lead of Zürcher Kantonalbank and Commerzbank. Siegfried will file an application for the bonds to be admitted for listing and trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
About Siegfried
Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.
