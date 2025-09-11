Galderma will present a wealth of data including new findings showing the impact of modern living on sensitive skin and insights from the largest global survey conducted on the condition

Late-breaking data on Nemluvio's (nemolizumab) mode of action in atopic dermatitis (AD) and long-term safety and efficacy data in prurigo nodularis (PN) and moderate-to-severe AD up to two years will also be presented, supporting its potential as a frontline treatment that addresses key disease symptoms 1-5

Galderma (SIX: GALD), the dermatology category leader, today announced it will unveil updates from its portfolio at the 34th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) congress, taking place in Paris, September 17-20, 2025. Highlighting its commitment to addressing skin conditions across the dermatology spectrum, Galderma will present 12 abstracts, including data on sensitive skin, prurigo nodularis, and atopic dermatitis, and host a variety of events from industry hubs on sensitive skin and acne,to a symposium on itch.

Unveiling the global landscape of sensitive skin

Galderma will present data from its robust research into sensitive skin, a growing global issue which now affects up to 70% of people worldwide a 68% increase over the last 20 years.6,7 Data from a first-of-its-kind real-world clinical study conducted in China by Galderma's Global Sensitive Skin Faculty (GSSF) a global network of dermatology experts dedicated to advancing sensitive skin research and education will be presented, revealing the biological impact of modern living and associated environmental factors on individuals with sensitive skin.8 Full results from the study will be presented by GSSF members Prof. Adam Friedman, GSSF Co-Chair and Chair of Dermatology at The George Washington University, United States (U.S.); Dr. Aaron Farberg, Dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon, Baylor University Medical Center, U.S.; and Prof. Martina Kerscher, Head of Division of Cosmetic Sciences, University of Hamburg, Germany, at an industry hub, titled 'Sensitive skin syndrome: A rising phenomenon linked to modern lifestyles and environmental changes'.The hub will take place on Friday, September 19 from 11:15 AM 12:00 PM CET, Hub 2.12.

Findings from the largest global survey on the impact and prevalence of sensitive skin as reported by almost 17,000 participants will also be presented.7 This multi-continent investigation highlights the impact of sensitive skin and the need for targeted, region-specific interventions to optimize the care of individuals affected by the condition worldwide.7 Other data to be presented include the efficacy and tolerability of a gentle exfoliating hydroxy acid lotion in managing sensitive skin, as well as an evaluation of the key differences between sensitive skin and rosacea.

Galderma's efforts to support people with sensitive skin spans from research and education to products, as evidenced by its flagship skincare brand, Cetaphil, which offers a range of solutions for people with sensitive skin.

"EADV is always an exciting moment for us to come together with the dermatology community, exchange ideas, and push science forward. This year, we're especially excited to spotlight new research on sensitive skin, including insights from Galderma's Global Sensitive Skin Faculty, a unique network of leading experts driving research and education in this important area. Alongside late-breaking proteomic and long-term data on Nemluvio in prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis, these efforts reflect our deep and enduring commitment to advancing science and improving dermatological care for patients around the world." FLEMMING ØRNSKOV, M.D., MPH CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER GALDERMA

Presenting data on Nemluvio's mode of action and long-term benefit as a potential front-line therapy in prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis

Galderma will also be presenting seven abstracts on its first-in-class monoclonal antibody, Nemluvio, including late-breaking data from a skin and blood proteomic analysis of patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.1 These results will be presented on Friday September 19 at 3:15 3:30 PM CET in the Paris Nord room. Interim analysis data in prurigo nodularis showing continued improvements in itch intensity and skin lesions up to 100 weeks will also be shared on Wednesday September 17, 6:10 6:17 PM CET, Room E01 E03.2 Additional data will be presented on Nemluvio's long-term safety and efficacy in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, including in adolescents up to 56 weeks, and adolescents and adults up to 104 weeks also showing continued improvements in itch intensity and skin lesions.3,9 These data reinforce Nemluvio's safety and efficacy profile, following its approval in the United States, Europe and several other countries around the world for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.2-5

Galderma will also host a symposium titled 'Ditching the itch: Exploring the latest advances in atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis, targeting freedom from itch and long-term skin lesion control' on Friday, September 19 from 1:00 2:00 PM CET, Room S03. Experts will discuss advancing treatment strategies in atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis, and the importance of understanding itch as the most urgent symptom to target as it severely affects patients' quality of life in these diseases.10,11

Showcasing dermatology leadership through expert engagements

Expert dermatologists will discuss approaches and advancements in the treatment of acne during an industry hub titled, 'A holistic approach to acne and acne sequelae: Combining retinoids, CTMP and cosmetic corrective procedures' on Thursday September 18 from 2:15 3:00 PM CET, Hub 2.07.

Galderma will also host a series of Meet the Expert sessions on atopic dermatitis at its booth (EO1), including dedicated sessions titled 'What would you do? A case-based discussion on atopic dermatitis treatment strategies' on Thursday September 18; 12:00 12:30 PM CET and 'Rethinking atopic dermatitis relief: Science-driven skincare solutions across the flare cycle' on Thursday September 18 from 11:45 AM 12:00 PM CET and Friday, September 19 from 2:00 2:15 PM CET.

More details on Galderma's scientific presentations at EADV can be found here.

About Nemluvio

Nemluviowas initially developed by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. In 2016, Galderma obtained exclusive rights to the development and marketing of nemolizumab worldwide, except in Japan. In Japan, nemolizumab is marketed as Mitchga and is approved for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, as well as pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis in pediatric, adolescent, and adult patients.12,13 Nemluvio is approved for both moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis by multiple regulatory authorities around the world, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Commission.4,5 Additional reviews and submissions are ongoing.

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ the skin meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

